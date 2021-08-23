Cash-strapped Christchurch mosque can’t afford to pay imam

For the first time in 41 years, Christchurch’s largest mosque cannot afford to pay its imam.

Gamal Fouda, who became a public figure in the aftermath of the March 15, 2019, terrorist attack, is no longer a paid employee of Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor Mosque).

The religious leader will continue in a voluntary role with reduced responsibilities.

Muslim Association of Canterbury president Mohamed Jama said the mosque was no longer able to afford the more than $800 per week imam salary because the accounts were “empty”. Read more

