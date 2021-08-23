  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Cash-strapped Christchurch mosque can’t afford to pay imam

Monday, August 23rd, 2021

For the first time in 41 years, Christchurch’s largest mosque cannot afford to pay its imam.

Gamal Fouda, who became a public figure in the aftermath of the March 15, 2019, terrorist attack, is no longer a paid employee of Masjid An-Nur (Al Noor Mosque).

The religious leader will continue in a voluntary role with reduced responsibilities.

Muslim Association of Canterbury president Mohamed Jama said the mosque was no longer able to afford the more than $800 per week imam salary because the accounts were “empty”. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

