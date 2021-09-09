  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Pope Francis sends 15,000 ice-creams to prisoners in Rome

Thursday, September 9th, 2021

Pope Francis sent 15,000 ice-creams to prisoners to help them cool down during what has been one of the hottest summers on record in Italy.

