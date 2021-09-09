Pope Francis sends 15,000 ice-creams to prisoners in Rome

The Synod of Bishops’ secretariat has published and presented to the press the “Preparatory document” and “Vademecum” for the synodal process of 2021-2023 that Pope Francis has called for the universal Church. It is perhaps the most audacious project of Read more
In a world suffused with mobile technology, we’re often warned that our impulse to distract ourselves at every moment — rather than simply sitting with boredom — is dangerous. In this line of criticism, boredom is positioned as a state Read more
The U.S. bishops are working on a document on the Eucharist, which could be very helpful if they do it right. The chances are slim. The origins of the document go back to the bishops’ fight with pro-choice Catholic politicians, Read more
When the priests told me that my sexuality must be changed, it never occurred to me to challenge what they were saying. I grew up in the Exclusive Brethren – a reclusive sect that tightly controls members’ lives and forbids Read more