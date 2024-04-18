Pope sends Gänswein as ambassador to the Baltic states

There is new speculation about the future of Georg Gänswein: the former secretary to Benedict XVI could be sent to the Baltic States as the Pope’s ambassador.

This was reported by the newspaper “Corriere della Sera” at the weekend. The Baltic nunciature is located in Lithuania and also includes Estonia and Latvia.

The post of Vatican ambassador there is currently vacant. On 11 March, Pope Francis transferred his nuncio in Lithuania, Archbishop Petar Rajic, to Italy.

Neither the Vatican nor Gänswein himself have yet commented on the speculation.

Last week, however, the Argentinian daily newspaper “La Nacion” reported on a possible new post for the 67-year-old German. It was said that Gänswein would become Apostolic Nuncio at a location yet to be named.

The Holy See will officially announce the appointment “soon”.

