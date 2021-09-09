Enforcing QR code scanning impossible for churches and businesses

Parish churches and church event organisers ‘off the hook’ after the Government backed down on forcing people to sign in to church events.
If someone refuses to scan in, there is no expectation or requirement for the business or location to force a customer or visitor to do so or provide their details for contact tracing purposes, a spokesperson for the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet told RNZ.
“Businesses and locations are also not required or expected to turn people away who may refuse to make a record of their visit.”
If people refuse to scan in, there won’t be any punishment meted out to the business or event manager.
“The person in charge … must legally make sure they have safe and secure systems and processes in place so that everyone working on or visiting their premises can scan in or provide their details in an electronic or paper-based manual process, no matter how long they are there for.
“This includes workers, contractors, customers, and volunteers.
“The person in charge must legally have more than one way for people to record their visit, especially for people who are not able to scan QR codes.”
Even before the rule change that came into effect at midnight on Tuesday this week, people were already flouting contact tracing systems by signing with fake names and numbers. The new rules won’t be able to stop such practices.
RNZ says in closed forums it has gained access to, people have discussed how to avoid the QR scanning rules.
Some say they have been using fake names and phone numbers.
They have vowed to continue to make up information if scanning is made mandatory.
“If individuals choose to provide false contact information, they are directly jeopardising the ability for contact tracing to occur quickly and accurately. This could put their health and the health of others at risk,” the government spokesperson says.
“We ask that everyone do their bit …
“Contact tracing is one of the strongest tools we have to stop the spread of Covid-19, minimise lockdowns and keep friends and whānau safe.”
Although Police are able to monitor groups on social media, like the ones RNZ has gained access to, they remained closed-lipped about monitoring Covid-19 issues.
A police spokesperson did say providing false information to a medical officer of health could be an offence that may lead to a prosecution. Writing false details in a contact tracing book does not reach that level, the spokesperson added.
Ministry of Health officials have other means to try and track contacts if false information is registered, but it is much harder and takes far longer.
On Sunday 23 August the Government announced that Churches are among the places new Covid sign-in regulations would apply to.
Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there will be a fine for businesses and other organisations – like churches – for failing to keep contact tracing records.
However, despite Cabinet introducing new QR code scanning rules this week, the government conceded nobody can actually force another to sign in.
Source
News category: New Zealand.