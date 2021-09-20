The overwhelming volume of donations clothing and furniture for Afghan refugees has forced Catholic Social Services (CSS) to close the appeal.

CSS recently published a statement thanking those who made contributions. The message said simply, the organisation doesn’t have the capacity to store any additional items.

The statement read, “Thank you for your immediate and generous response. When we made our appeal for help, we had no idea of how our community would respond. We are moved and humbled by the outpouring of support and generosity from so many people. We should have known!”

The social agency only launched the appeal for housing, furniture and household packs on September 2.

CSS will ensure the donated goods will be distributed to the refugees following their arrival in Wellington.

“As the families arrive in Wellington and begin settling in we will try to update you on how your gifts were applied and the difference they have made in the lives of the Afghan people making a new life here in NZ.”

Although the final number of Afghan refugees coming to Wellington is yet to be confirmed, Wellington Archdiocesean general manager, John Prendergast said “Every action, small or large, will greatly benefit the individuals and families fleeing a desperate situation and seeking safety in New Zealand”.

Prendergast told CathNews the archdiocese’s assistance can be seen as a humanitarian response.

While the current appeal has closed, CSS is still looking for support to find suitable housing for the refugees. “If you can help, please contact our community facilitator Paul Alsford at Refugees@wn-catholicsocialservices.org.nz”, the message read.

CSS also said any financial donations would be welcome and can be made by going to the CSS website.

A mark of Francis’ pontificate is his speaking and acting in favour of the disadvantaged.

And again on the last day of his recent Slovakia Francis told 60,000 people that faith involves identifying with suffering.

He encouraged Slovak Catholics to open their hearts to “a faith that becomes compassion” that “identifies with those who are hurting, suffering and forced to bear heavy crosses.”

It is “a faith that does not remain abstract but becomes incarnate in fellowship with those in need. A faith that imitates God’s way of doing things quietly relieves the suffering of our world and waters the soil of history with salvation,” he said.

The CSS appeal is also being supported by: Red Cross, Arise Church, St Vincent de Paul and changemakers Resettlement Forum.

Sources

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.