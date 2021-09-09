People’s response to Catholic Social Service’s (CSS) appeal welcoming refugees from Afghanistan has been remarkable, says archdiocese general manager, John Prendergast.

On 2 September, the social agency launched an appeal for housing, furniture and household packs.

“Every action, small or large, will greatly benefit the individuals and families fleeing a desperate situation and seeking safety in New Zealand,” Prendergast said.

“Whether through parish newsletters, community or Facebook groups, CSS has received and continues to receive amazingly generous offers from people wanting to help,” he said.

Prendergast was responding to questions from CathNews.

He says it is ‘all systems go’, as the region prepares to welcome these refugees and is still keen to find rental housing for the Wellington-bound families over the next few weeks.

“Stable housing is crucially important to help these people to adjust and settle well into their lives ahead”, the agency said.

CSS is targeting one-to four-bedroom houses, flats or units that can be rented for at least six months – ideally longer.”

“The number of people who may come to Wellington is yet to be confirmed but a call for housing was made in anticipation of a housing need,” Prendergast says.

“We are also seeking basic furniture and household packs for the families, including bed linen, towels, kitchen utensils, and pantry items such as rice, cooking oils, canned black/kidney beans, tea and coffee etc.

“Together we can help these people to settle well in the Wellington region.’

Several organisations are arranging help for people to settle in, Prendergast notes.

“Wellington Red Cross will be providing Red Cross volunteers dedicated to all individuals and families who arrive to support them on a daily basis.”

In addition, Prendergast says the Afghan community is “very much involved” in helping welcome their compatriots from Afghanistan as are several local communities and government organisations in Wellington.

Between them, Prendergast says they’re co-ordinating responses and support.

“As clarity is gained on numbers coming and when, the co-ordination of housing and setting up those houses will be ready to start.”

Prendergast says the archdiocese’s assistance can be seen as a humanitarian response.

“People are responding to people in need,” he says.

Source

Scoop

Supplied

Image: Stuff

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.