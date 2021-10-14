Rising prices for petrol, clothing, housing will dent Kiwis’ wallet

New Zealanders can expect things to start getting a bit pricier with rising prices on many items predicted.

The consumer price index, a measure of inflation, jumped to 3.3 per cent in the year to June, the biggest increase in nearly 10 years. It had run at an annual rate of 1.5 per cent for the preceding quarters.

Inflation refers to the rise in average prices throughout the economy.

But what exactly will take the biggest chunk out of Kiwis’ wallets over the coming months? Read more

