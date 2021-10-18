COP26: Amplifying Pacific voices at Glasgow conference

The General Secretary of the Pacific Conference of Churches, Reverend James Bhagwan, says its vital Pacific voices are heard at the UN’s Climate Change Conference in Glasgow which begins at the end of this month.

The conference, also known as COP26, is billed as the most important climate meeting since Paris in 2015 when countries reached the landmark agreement to try to limit the increase in global temperatures at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Bhagwan recognized that the 2021 conference would face serious challenges, in part due to travel restrictions related to Covid-19.

He stated that it was important that as many Pacific delegations attend as possible, so that Pacific voices could be heard. Read more

