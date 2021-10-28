Man who stole charity’s Christmas food parcels gets present from court

Some may have labelled Bishop Bayden Poipoi​ a Grinch after he stole Christmas food parcels set aside for people in need, but he has been given a gift from the High Court – a shorter sentence.

In a recently released High Court judgment, Justice Simon France shaved Poipoi’s sentence for a range of offences from 29 months’ jail to 20 months.

The most high-profile offence was the November 2020 burglary of Palmerston North’s Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.

Poipoi, now 26, and others stole food parcels from the foodbank run by the Society of Saint Vincent De Paul. Read more

