  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Doctor: Assisted dying a ‘step forward’ in delivering care

Monday, November 8th, 2021

The End of Life Choice Bill -assisted dying – is being seen as a big change to the way doctors deliver healthcare.

The law kicked in on Sunday.

People requesting it will have to be 18 and over, in an advanced state of irreversible physical decline with unbearable suffering, and able to make an informed Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: