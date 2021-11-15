  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Dominic Perrottet gives emotional speech against assisted dying

Monday, November 15th, 2021

Dominic Perrottet recalled visiting his terminally ill grandmother in hospital as he opposed an assisted dying bill in the NSW parliament.

The Premier, who is a devout Catholic, said the debate is ‘very real and very personal’ for him because of his recent experience.

“This time last week I was in the last place many of us would want to be. In a hospital, next to a bed, visiting a patient with a terminal illness. That patient is my grandmother,” he began his speech on Friday morning.

“She’s over 90 years old and now she’s dying from pancreatic cancer. As I sat next to her, holding her hand, I could tell that she was in great pain and that she wanted it to be over.”

