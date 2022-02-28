Catholic charity commits $1 million to aid Ukraine’s 6,229 religious

A Catholic aid organisation is sending emergency support to the faithful in Ukraine as Russia invades the country.

“The situation is getting worse every day. We live now from hour to hour” said Bishop Pavlo Honcharuk of Kharkiv, in a Thursday press release. He leads one of the dioceses that Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) will support.

On Thursday, ACN committed one million euros (equal to $1.1 million USD) to support the work of the Church in Ukraine. Its support comes after Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with the firing of airstrikes and missiles.

According to ACN, its support will aid the 4,879 priests and religious brothers and 1,350 religious sisters in Ukraine. The group will also provide aid to the four Greek-Catholic exarchates and the two Latin dioceses in Eastern Ukraine.

