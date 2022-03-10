Anglican Church trust writes off $14.8m in Hawke’s Bay schools’ debts

The High Court has approved an application by an Anglican Church entity to forgive a $14.8 million debt owed by the trust which supports Te Aute College and Hukarere Girls’ College in Hawke’s Bay.

The application was made by the St John’s College Trust Board, a charity which provides for scholarships and approved educational programmes within the Anglican Church.

Between 2014 and 2020, the St John’s College Trust Board advanced approximately $14.85m to the Te Aute Trust Board which supports the two Māori-Anglican schools.

The money was advanced under fears that the two schools might close without funding support.

Both the St John’s College Trust Board and the Te Aute Trust Board operate under the auspices of the Anglican Church. Read more

