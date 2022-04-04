Hate speech laws: Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon calls out Government over delays three years after March 15 attacks

On the eve of the three-year anniversary of the mosque terror attacks, the Race Relations Commissioner has accused the Government of “dragging its heels” over proposed hate speech laws.

Strengthening the legislation against incitement of hatred and discrimination was a key recommendation of the Royal Commission of Inquiry after the March 15 attacks in Christchurch.

Last year the Government unveiled its proposals and invited the public to have its say, including creating a new criminal offence with harsher penalties and protections for more minority groups.

The proposals faced tough scrutiny, particularly from Opposition MPs who were concerned about the implications for free speech, and Justice Minister Kris Faafoi appeared to struggle at times to properly explain how they would be implemented. Read more

