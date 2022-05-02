Timaru trust provides major boost for Terry Kennedy fundraiser

The quest to raise funds for Terry Kennedy’s parting gift to the community has received a major boost from an organisation close to the late Timaru councillor’s heart.
St Vianney’s Timaru Trust chairman Dale Walden confirmed on Thursday that the trust would give $5000 to the Terry Kennedy fundraiser. The aim is to purchase a specialised table for the high level dementia ward at The Croft rest home, where Kennedy spent his final days.
The ‘Magic Table’ which helps with increased physical activity, social interaction and cognitive reasoning will cost about $10,000. Read moreAdditional reading
News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.