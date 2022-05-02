Timaru trust provides major boost for Terry Kennedy fundraiser

The quest to raise funds for Terry Kennedy’s parting gift to the community has received a major boost from an organisation close to the late Timaru councillor’s heart.

St Vianney’s Timaru Trust chairman Dale Walden confirmed on Thursday that the trust would give $5000 to the Terry Kennedy fundraiser. The aim is to purchase a specialised table for the high level dementia ward at The Croft rest home, where Kennedy spent his final days.

​The ‘Magic Table’ which helps with increased physical activity, social interaction and cognitive reasoning will cost about $10,000. Read more

