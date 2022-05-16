Archbishop of Canterbury launches reconciliation course for prisoners

A course that explores conflict, forgiveness, and reconciliation is to be offered in prisons, after its launch by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The course is based on the five-part Difference Course, which “equips you to see transformation through everyday encounters”.

The team behind the Difference Course worked with prison chaplains, and conducted trials in prisons, before offering the training to chaplains of all denominations. One inmate who tried the course said that it felt like the closest thing to rehabilitation that he had experienced in prison.

The sessions use film, Bible readings, discussions, prayers, and exercises to help inmates to heal relationships.

A chaplain who has run the course in prisons said: “For us, as hosts, it’s very exciting when you see things start to click with people as the course goes on.”

News category: News Shorts, World.