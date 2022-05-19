Budget 2022 makes tentative steps to address social injustices

The Auckland Catholic Justice and Peace Commission, Te Komihana Rongomau, Paetika, is complimenting Budget 2022.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the Commission, Ms Loraine Elliott acknowledges some of the worst economic times for New Zealanders in many years and is commending the government’s efforts.

Elliott is pleased that Budget 2022 is looking to address school attendance issues by supporting initiatives that work for local communities to deal with engagement and attendance.

“This is particularly helpful for Māori and Pasifika communities that have suffered badly from the 2014 withdrawal of funding that would have helped schools to address this,” she says.

However, Elliott says there are areas where the Commission believes much more could have been done, particularly in the area of child poverty.

Housing

Elliott said that stable, affordable, warm and dry housing is a fundamental necessity for the well-being of all people in NZ, especially children. She says that despite various initiatives in recent years the Government has not faced the housing crisis head-on.

As of 31 March 2022, there were 26,865 households waiting on the Housing Register; an increase of 13.4% since March 2021.

She says that while the Government is building the greatest number of public housing units of any government for many years, the Register list is not reducing.

While acknowledging some of the measures announced today sound positive, actual delivery is key.

“More information is needed about how they will assist people to purchase their own homes,” says the Commission.

The Commission points to inflation and interest rate increases as compounding the problem of homeownership; particularly for first home buyers.

Family and child poverty

The Commission acknowledges the temporary $350 cost-of-living grant for people earning less than $70 000 per year, but is stunned that there is almost nothing to help society’s most vulnerable or to help alleviate child and family poverty.

The Commission says New Zealand’s most vulnerable families have suffered decades of intergenerational poverty and it is very disappointed that yet again these Kiwis have been ignored.

“It would have been helpful if this initiative had continued this year to enable many families to support themselves with dignity, particularly as costs have increased so much recently.

“The silence of Budget 2022 on this is astounding,” she said.

Climate change

The Commission welcomes the Government’s support to reduce transport emissions by improving access to public transport, by extending the 50% reduction in fares, and through a vehicle replacement scheme for low-income households.

It supports the emissions reduction plan signalling the beginning of long-term carbon budgets but warns it needs to include agricultural emissions as well.

“We also commend the continuation of the Warmer Kiwi Homes initiative which helps fund heating and insulation upgrades for low-income households,” says Elliott.

News category: New Zealand.