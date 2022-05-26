Clifflife Church property ‘totally ransacked’ in late-night raid

The pastor of Clifflife Church in Whanganui has been left feeling frustrated after items were stolen and parts of the property “totally ransacked”.

“I think we have a really good rapport and we are seen as a positive influence in the community, so it was completely out of the blue,” Jason Malcolm said.

“We’ve got a shipping container that was filled with all sorts of stuff we had put aside to use on a weekly basis or on a special occasion.”

A gazebo, a baptism pool, new heaters and sleeping bags, Sunday School supplies, scooters, and a children’s playground were among the items stolen from the Clifflife Church on Rangiora St on Monday night. Read more

