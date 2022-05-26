  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Clifflife Church property ‘totally ransacked’ in late-night raid

Thursday, May 26th, 2022

The pastor of Clifflife Church in Whanganui has been left feeling frustrated after items were stolen and parts of the property “totally ransacked”.

“I think we have a really good rapport and we are seen as a positive influence in the community, so it was completely out of the blue,” Jason Malcolm said.

“We’ve got a shipping container that was filled with all sorts of stuff we had put aside to use on a weekly basis or on a special occasion.”

A gazebo, a baptism pool, new heaters and sleeping bags, Sunday School supplies, scooters, and a children’s playground were among the items stolen from the Clifflife Church on Rangiora St on Monday night. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,