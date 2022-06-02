Child poverty level worst in 18 years – KidsCan

During Christopher Luxon’s tour of KidsCan’s Auckland distribution centre on Friday, the charity’s CEO and founder, Julie Chapman, used the opportunity to inform the National Party leader of the dire state of child poverty in Aotearoa.

“We’re seeing unprecedented levels of need,” said Chapman.

KidsCan was founded by Chapman in 2005, at the time providing services to over 40 schools that were struggling with children in poverty.

In 2022, it’s estimated they will assist 1000. Read more

