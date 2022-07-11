Biden signs abortion executive order: ‘Right to choose’ is ‘esssential’

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday aimed at protecting abortion access in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

“This is a choice,” he said before signing the order on July 8. “A moment to restore the rights that have been taken away from us, and the moment to protect our nation from an extremist agenda that is antithetical to everything we believe as Americans.”

He repeatedly referred to abortion as “health care” and called abortion drugs “medication”.

In the order, Biden states his administration’s policy to support “women’s right to choose” as “essential to justice, equality and our health, safety and progress as a Nation.” Continue reading

