Execution can’t proceed without religious requests

Monday, July 18th, 2022

A federal judge has issued a temporary order telling Texas prison officials that they can carry out a scheduled execution of a death row inmate only if they grant all of his religious accommodations, including allowing his spiritual adviser to hold his hand when he receives a lethal injection. Read more

