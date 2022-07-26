  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Cremation ashes used for jewellery, tattoos and fireworks

Tuesday, July 26th, 2022

When Mary-Anne Paterson lost her mother, Anne, to breast cancer, she knew she wanted to make something in her memory.

Now she is creating glass jewellery from her mother’s ashes. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: , ,