Report shows Pasifika people not applying for euthanasia

A new report from the Ministry of Health has shown no Pasifika people from New Zealand have applied for assisted dying.

The End of Life Choice Act came into effect late last year and, from then till March of this year, 66 people have had an assisted death.

Of the applicants, 79 percent are Pākehā, six percent are Māori, two percent are Asian and 13 percent did not describe their ethnicity. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.