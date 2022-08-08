First local priest appointed bishop in American Samoa

American Samoa is celebrating. Particularly the Catholic Church. For the first time, the Pope has chosen a local priest to be bishop of the Diocese of Samoa-Pago Pago.

Father Kolio Etuale (49) is the Chancellor and Parish Priest of Holy Family Parish Tafuna. He will initially be the Coadjutor Bishop of the Diocese.

When Bishop Peter H Brown retires, Etuale will become bishop of the Diocese.

The bishop-elect was educated by the Marist Brothers and graduated with a BA in Philosophy and Master of Divinity from Mt Angel Seminary. He was ordained priest in American Samoa in 2003.

Etuale is currently completing his Doctorate in Pastoral Ministry. He has worked extensively in parishes and schools throughout the Diocese for 19 years, also serving on different Diocesan organisations.

His service has seen him working in the parishes of Leone, Iliili, Futiga and Asili. He has also held numerous leadership positions including Director of Religious Vocations.

Etuale was appointed the Chancellor of the Diocese in 2021.

He will be consecrated on 4 November, the Feast of St Charles Borromeo.

Etuale is the son of Tumanuvao Etuale Felise of Lotofaga, Samoa and Maniva Palala (deceased) of Moata’a, Samoa.

His adopted parents in American Samoa are Tumanuvao Kelekolio Tumanuvao and Monika Etuale of Iliili.

Source

Vatican Press

Supplied

