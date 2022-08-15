Auckland college apologises to rival school over ‘appalling’ social media post

A leading Auckland secondary school has apologised to a rival college after a rugby supporter posted on social media an offensive message containing homophobic slurs.

Sacred Heart College in Glendowie was forced to apologise to Pakuranga’s Saint Kentigern College over the offensive message. Stuff understands it was posted by a student-run Sacred Supporters Instagram page in the lead-up to last Saturday’s First XV clash between the two schools.

Stuff was sent a screenshot of the post by a concerned party connected to Saint Kentigern College, whom Stuff has agreed not to name.

They described the post as representing “everything wrong with New Zealand First XV culture”. Read more

