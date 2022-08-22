  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Pastor upset because congregation did not buy him a watch

Monday, August 22nd, 2022

A pastor has blasted his congregation as “poor, broke, busted and disgusted”, for not buying him a luxury watch.

“Y’all know I asked for one last year. Here it is all the way in August and I still ain’t got it,” Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,