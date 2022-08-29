Public service lost sight of human beings at centre of abuse

A senior public servant has apologised to state care abuse survivors for the way they were treated by government agencies responsible for handling their claims, including two brothers who were surveilled by private investigators.

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes, who was chief executive of the Ministry of Social Development when the survivors made their claims, today apologised unreservedly at the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care’s State Institutional Response.

“What happened to those who were abused in care, should not have happened. And I deeply regret that it did,” Hughes said. Read more

