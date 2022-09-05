RNZ Pacific resumes shortwave analogue service to Pacific region

From 1 September, RNZ Pacific will resume its shortwave analogue service to the Pacific region between the hours of 5am and 9am New Zealand time.

Shortwave radio is radio transmission using shortwave (SW) radio frequencies.

RNZ Pacific broadcasts in digital and analogue shortwave to radio stations and individual listeners in the Pacific . The digital service is available via satellite and the analogue shortwave can be accessed by anyone with shortwave radio.

The AM service during the breakfast period was stopped in 2016.

The resumption of the analogue service will allow listeners in remote locations with a domestic shortwave radio to hear RNZ Pacific 24 hours a day. It is made possible with extra funding from the New Zealand government. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.