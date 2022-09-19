King Charles III pledges to protect all faiths

King Charles III has pledged to “protect the diversity of our country, including by protecting the space for faith itself”.

Speaking to faith leaders at a reception at Buckingham Palace, Charles emphasised his own strong Christian faith.

It is a position the new king has long held. As Prince of Wales, he said he wished to be regarded as both a defender of faith as well as Defender of the Faith.

His words were soon put into action when the time of his reception with faith leaders at Buckingham Palace last Friday had to be moved from a 6pm to 5pm start.

The change enabled Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis to attend the reception and leave in time to get home before Shabbat began at 7pm.

At the reception, Charles told the 30-plus leaders of different faiths: “I am a committed Anglican Christian, and at my Coronation I will take an oath relating to the settlement of the Church of England.

“At my accession, I have already solemnly given — as has every sovereign over the last 300 years — an oath which pledges to maintain and preserve the Protestant faith in Scotland.

“I have always thought of Britain as a ‘community of communities’. That has led me to understand that the sovereign has an additional duty — less formally recognised but to be no less diligently discharged.

“It is a duty to protect the diversity of our country, including by protecting the space for Faith itself and its practice through the religions, cultures, traditions and beliefs to which our hearts and minds direct us as individuals.

“This diversity is not just enshrined in the laws of our country, it is enjoined by my own faith. As a member of the Church of England, my Christian beliefs have love at their very heart.

“By my most profound convictions, therefore — as well as by my position as sovereign — I hold myself bound to respect those who follow other spiritual paths, as well as those who seek to live their lives in accordance with secular ideals.”

Charles also spoke about protecting other religions.

Afterwards Cardinal Vincent Nichols tweeted: “Earlier today I was privileged to be part of an audience with King Charles.

“In my conversation with him, I assured him that catholics had continued in heartfelt prayer for his mother. He expressed his gratitude and asked me to ensure that catholics know of his thanks and gratitude.”

