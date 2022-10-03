  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Churches call for right to use hallucinogenic tea

Monday, October 3rd, 2022

Two Arizona churches are fighting in federal court to establish a right to use a sacramental tea brewed from plants containing a hallucinogenic compound in their religious practice.

They claim their religion has been violated by federal agencies’ seizure of their ayahuasca, an herbal tea that contains a small amount of dimethyltryptamine. Read more

