US says further work to do after signing Pacific Islands partnership

The United States has conceded it let its relationship with Pacific Island nations “drift” before reaching an historic new partnership agreement with the region.

US President Joe Biden hosted a dozen Pacific Island leaders in Washington amid increasing US concern about China’s growing influence.

The US secured the support of all those attending for a joint declaration, setting out 11 areas of cooperation, despite the Solomon Islands signalling in the lead up to the event that it would not agree.

US State Department counsellor Derek Chollet said the summit was part of a broader effort to ramp up engagement with Pacific Island nations.

