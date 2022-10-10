Eight’s documentary ‘Beyond Conversion’ to debut on TVNZ on October 11

Funded by Irirangi Te Moto – New Zealand On Air and TVNZ, BEYOND CONVERSION is produced by Leanne Pooley and directed by Loren Prendiville (pictured above) and is an intimate look at the fight to ban conversion practices in Aotearoa.

BEYOND CONVERSION follows a bill many thought would pass unanimously, but was in-fact highly contested, prompting the largest number of public submissions in New Zealand’s legislative history.

This powerful story is told through the voices of Kiwi survivors, who have laid themselves bare to shed light on the impacts of conversion practices.

The film explores the complexities of this divisive issue, along with the spectrum of voices and opinions that came to light during the political process. BEYOND CONVERSION is a moving, nuanced conversation about religious freedom, personal identity and the meaning of choice. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.