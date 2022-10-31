Public outcry over Taranaki Cathedral whare shocks Dean

An outcry over the contemporary Māori design of the new Te Whare Hononga at the Taranaki Cathedral site in New Plymouth has shocked its Dean.

The building has come under fire for being out of sync with St Mary’s – New Zealand’s oldest stone church built in 1846 – and the recently-restored colonial-era vicarage.

Construction of Te Whare Hononga was a condition of the Government’s $5 million contribution towards the $20m earthquake strengthening project at the cathedral.

When opened it will be a visitor centre and a space for education and exhibitions. Read more

