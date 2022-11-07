  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Chinese authorities ask: Dear newlywed, when’s the baby arriving?

Monday, November 7th, 2022

An online post about a newlywed in China, who was rung up by her local government asking if she was pregnant, garnered tens of thousands of comments before being removed, with many netizens saying they had experienced similar calls.

President Xi Jinping recently told Communist Party’s 20th Congress that China would establish a policy to boost birth rates and improve the country’s population development strategy. Read more

