China Passes New Women’s Protection Law: Key Takeaways for Employers

On October 30, 2022, the Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress, China’s top legislative body, passed the revised Law on the Protection of Women’s Rights and Interests (hereinafter referred to as the “Women’s Protection Law”).

The amended Women’s Protection Law, which will take effect on January 1, 2023, added nearly 30 new provisions to enhance women’s protection in areas ranging from gender equality in recruitment and contract negotiation, employer’s obligation in sexual harassment prevention, as well as relief measures to women should their rights and interests being harmed. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.