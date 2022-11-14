Climate change pushing more Samoans to take up seasonal work in NZ – study

More Samoans are taking up seasonal work in New Zealand to provide for their families, as the effects of climate change continue to ravage the Pacific region, a new study has revealed.

Research by Dr Christina Tausa from the University of Canterbury revealed seasonal work in New Zealand was becoming more attractive as Pacific Islanders looked to adapt to climate change.

However, the Samoan government recently limited the number of seasonal workers to New Zealand and Australia with only one flight each month, after concerns were raised about the scheme.

Tausa recently returned from a two-week research trip to Samoa, where she interviewed at least 20 families about the impacts of climate change and adaptations being made, drawing from indigenous knowledge. Read more

