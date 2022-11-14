Far-right Poles have Ukraine on their minds at Independence Day march

Warsaw’s annual “Independence March” by far-right nationalist groups has long been used to espouse Polish pride, but Ukraine was on their minds at this year’s event.

“Hitler is dead but Putin is alive and he is repeating history with the Ukrainians,” declared Stanislaw Fidurski, a 95-year-old retired colonel at Friday’s march, which was led by four hussars dressed in historical costumes.

He said Poland could form a larger state with Ukraine — an idea supported by two septuagenarians Marek and Piotr who said it would help Warsaw to “resist Russia”. Read more

