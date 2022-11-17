Convicted burglar to lead church

A Baptist pastor who is about to become Wellington’s new Dean of the Anglican church comes with a chequered past, including convictions for fraud and burglary of a parishioner’s house – all while he was a Bay of Plenty pastor.

But the church says Lloyd (known as Digby) Wilkinson is an “ideal” candidate who has moved past his criminal background.

Bishop of Wellington, Justin Duckworth, will announce to the Wellington congregation on Sunday that Wilkinson will be the capital’s new dean. Wilkinson, a senior pastor at Palmerston North’s Central Baptist Church, will start his new role in January next year. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.