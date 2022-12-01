  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Monks in Buddhist temple test positive for Methamphetamine

Thursday, December 1st, 2022

All the monks, including the abbot, in a Buddhist temple in central Thailand, have been dismissed after they tested positive for methamphetamine. Nearby villagers were concerned they could not do any merit-making by donating food to monks. But a District official Boonlert Thintapthai said more monks would be sent to the temple to allow villagers to practice their religious obligations. Read more

