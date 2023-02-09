Catholic Caring Foundation steps up to help after floods

There’s a long recovery ahead for Auckland, says Catholic Caring Foundation manager, Ann-Marie Parker.

“Homes have been totally destroyed, leaving many families literally with just the clothes on their backs. They will have to begin to rebuild their lives from zero,” she says.

But, besides being left with nothing, Parker is concerned that many will miss out on getting the help they need.

“The information we’ve been getting from our partner agencies on the ground is that there are still many families who are too ashamed and embarrassed to come forward for help.

“They have no cooking facilities, no food and pantry items, and no kitchen utensils. Furniture, clothes, bedding, precious family memories have all been thrown out after being contaminated by flood water,” she says.

Help is available

Loraine Elliott, Vicar for the Catholic Caring Foundation’s Social Impact and Communications, is also concerned.

“Families are still struggling with the flood waters that rose so quickly.

“They are suffering from trauma and the shock of losing their homes and belongings.

“Some of them are now faced with trying to get their children to school with no uniforms or stationery. It will be a long road to recovery.”

She is urging people to turn to the Foundation if they need help.

“The Caring Foundation is able to move quickly and with impact so that funds can get to the front-line where they are desperately needed,” she stresses.

Bishop’s emergency flood appeal for help

Catholic Bishop of Auckland Steve Lowe has launched an emergency flood appeal to help families in the Auckland diocese who have been devastated by the recent floods.

The Catholic Caring Foundation is accepting donations on Bishop Steve’s behalf to help agencies in the Auckland Diocese deliver vital help to the many families severely impacted by the floods.

“Like you, I was shocked to see the destruction the floods brought in such a short time. Like you, I want to help those whose lives have been thrown into disarray,” he says.

“Donations from the emergency appeal will be used for food, shelter, clothes and other essential supplies and support services.

“Many of the Foundation’s partner agencies have been working around the clock to ensure that people are safe, and able to get the help that they need quickly.”

With more bad weather on the way, the Foundation is still looking forward to receiving much-needed donations, he adds.

Source

Supplied – Catholic Caring Foundation

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.