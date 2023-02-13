  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Hug a cow on St Valentine’s day

Monday, February 13th, 2023

India’s government last Friday withdrew its appeal to citizens to mark Valentine’s Day not as a celebration of romance but as “Cow Hug Day” to better promote Hindu values.

The Animal Welfare Board had said Wednesday that “hugging cows will bring emotional richness and increase individual and collective happiness.” Read more

