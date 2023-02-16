Auckland builders still busy with 13,865 new homes completed in the region last year

Auckland’s residential construction industry maintained its momentum at the end of last year, with the number of new homes completed up by a third compared to pre-Covid levels in 2019.

Auckland Council issued 1226 Code Compliance Certificates (CCCs) for new dwellings in December, up 5% compared to December 2021.

CCCs are issued when a building is completed and ready for occupation, so are the most reliable indicator of new housing supply.

The 1226 CCCs issued for new dwellings in December was the highest for the month of December since Auckland Council began collating the data in 2013. Read more

