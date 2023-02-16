Friday’s fresh food fundraiser turns 15

Katikati Plant and Produce Market celebrates 15 years this week.

The market was set up as St Pius X Catholic Church fundraising and in more recent years shared the running of the market with Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty fundraising team.

Market proceeds are shared between the two.

Co-ordinator Pauline van Rijen started the market with friend Janette Sarchett on behalf of the church on February 15, 2008 as a fundraising event for their new church at 89 Beach Rd.

The church was paid for in five years but the market continued as it was a success. Read more

