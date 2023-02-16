  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Friday’s fresh food fundraiser turns 15

Thursday, February 16th, 2023

Katikati Plant and Produce Market celebrates 15 years this week.

The market was set up as St Pius X Catholic Church fundraising and in more recent years shared the running of the market with Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty fundraising team.

Market proceeds are shared between the two.

Co-ordinator Pauline van Rijen started the market with friend Janette Sarchett on behalf of the church on February 15, 2008 as a fundraising event for their new church at 89 Beach Rd.

The church was paid for in five years but the market continued as it was a success. Read more

