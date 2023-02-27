Church does not condone getting weather forecast from onions

Every year on the evening of 24 January in Urbania, Italy, Emanuela Forlini separates out 12 wedges of an onion to use to make weather predictions for the year ahead.

This night is chosen as the best time to read the onions as it was believed to hold some magic because St Paul received clear signs to become a Christian on this night.

The Catholic church does not officially support the practice. "They do not condone this kind of stuff. They say, 'When you pray, you pray to the saints, not to the onions.

