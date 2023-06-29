‘Barefoot and hungry’ – children bear brunt

Teachers are warning of a gruelling winter ahead for children in poverty, as the cost-of-living crisis takes a major toll on struggling families, says KidsCan.

“They say it is affecting learning, with more children arriving hungry, others barefoot in freezing weather, and sickness spreading in overcrowded, unheated homes.,” says a KidsCan spokesperson.

KidsCan has seen its waitlist double and has launched an urgent appeal to reach thousands of children who need support. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.