Lismore flood one year on: residents find hope in community spirit

One year after the devastating Lismore flood, the town’s residents are still dealing with the disaster’s lasting impact.

Despite the challenges they face, many are finding strength and hope in the solidarity of their community.

The flood in March 2022 was the worst to hit the town in over a decade, with over 100 homes and businesses inundated and many more damaged.

In the aftermath of the flood, the community came together to support one another and begin the long process of recovery.

Local charities and government agencies provided vital assistance, while community members volunteered their time and resources to help those in need.

Bishop Gregory Homeming, who visited the town following the disaster, praised the community’s resilience and spirit in the face of adversity.

Speaking to local media, he said, “The Lismore flood was a tragedy, but it also brought out the best in people. I was struck by the generosity and kindness of the community, and their determination to rebuild and move forward”.

Despite the progress made in the past year, many residents are still struggling with the emotional and financial aftermath of the flood.

Some still live in temporary accommodation, while others are dealing with the stress of rebuilding their homes and businesses.

Local business owner Jane Smith, whose shop was badly damaged in the flood, said the past year had been a constant struggle.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions,” she says.

“One day, you feel like you’re making progress, and the next day it feels like you’re back at square one. But we’re determined to keep going and rebuild our business, no matter how long it takes.”

Better disaster preparedness needed

The Lismore flood also highlighted the need for better regional disaster preparedness and infrastructure.

In the wake of the disaster, there have been calls for improved flood warning systems, better drainage and more investment in flood mitigation measures.

Late last year three Catholic Colleges – Trinity College, Lismore, St John’s College, Woodlawn, and Xavier College, Ballina each received state government commendation awards for resilience, recognising the extraordinary efforts to keep these schools running in the face of disaster.

For the 900-student Trinity College community, the challenge has been enormous after the school, built on the banks of the Wilsons River, went under.

The college will unlikely ever return to the old site because it has been assessed as uninsurable.

Instead, Trinity College has relocated to Lismore’s Southern Cross University campus as future plans take shape.

Despite the challenges ahead, the community remains optimistic about the future.

“The flood was a devastating event, but it also showed us the strength and resilience of our community,” says Lismore Mayor Jenny Dowell.

“We’re still recovering, but we’re determined to come out of this stronger and more prepared than ever before.”

