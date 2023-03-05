  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Unlisted resources

Finding help

Sunday, March 5th, 2023

Where to find help and support:

  • Shine (domestic violence) – 0508 744 633
  • Women’s Refuge – 0800 733 843 (0800 REFUGE)
  • Need to Talk? – Call or text 1737
  • What’s Up – 0800 WHATS UP (0800 942 8787)
  • Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland
  • Youthline – 0800 376 633, text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat
  • Samaritans – 0800 726 666
  • Depression Helpline – 0800 111 757
  • Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
  • Shakti Community Council – 0800 742 584

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Unlisted resources.