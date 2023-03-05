Finding help

Where to find help and support:
- Shine (domestic violence) – 0508 744 633
- Women’s Refuge – 0800 733 843 (0800 REFUGE)
- Need to Talk? – Call or text 1737
- What’s Up – 0800 WHATS UP (0800 942 8787)
- Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland
- Youthline – 0800 376 633, text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat
- Samaritans – 0800 726 666
- Depression Helpline – 0800 111 757
- Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Shakti Community Council – 0800 742 584
News category: Unlisted resources.