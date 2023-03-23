Archdiocese of Washington to accept crypto donations

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, DC, is expanding its ministry and support for 139 parishes and regional initiatives to help those in need by accepting donations in cryptocurrency.

These donations will be facilitated through Engiven, an enterprise donation platform that uses blockchain technology to enable non-profits to receive cryptocurrency donations. Engiven has already helped more than 400 faith-based groups to accept crypto donations, including a $10 million Bitcoin donation, the largest single BTC donation ever recorded.

Joseph Gillmer, the Executive Director of Development in the Archdiocese of Washington, noted that introducing cryptocurrency donations is intended to increase their ability to engage with parishioners and enable them to fulfill their mission better.

News category: News Shorts, World.