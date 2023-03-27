  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Long distance kissing machine for remote lovers

Monday, March 27th, 2023

A Chinese start-up inspired by lockdown isolation has invented a long-distance kissing machine that transmits users’ kiss data collected through motion sensors hidden in silicon lips, which simultaneously move when replaying kisses received. Read more

