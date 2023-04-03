A Catholic chaplain who lost his job has been awarded £10,000 after the NHS Trust he worked for claimed that equality and diversity “take precedence over religious belief”.

Rev Dr Patrick Pullicino, 73, launched legal action against an NHS trust after claiming that he was ousted for answering a hospital patient’s questions about the Church’s teaching on marriage.

Rev Pullicino was pursuing a claim against the Trust for harassment, religious discrimination and victimisation. A trial was set to take place in July at Croydon Employment Tribunal.

However, the London NHS Trust, which denies that it has discriminated against him, settled the case by awarding him £10,000 in compensation “for perceived injury to feelings”. The figure falls within the middle band of guidelines for “serious” cases of discrimination.

News category: News Shorts, World.